Watch: Memorable 2019 MLB debut for Chesapeake’s Justin Upton

TORONTO – Now, THAT is how you start a season – even if the season is three months old.

After a toe sprain sidelined him for the season’s first 72 games, Chesapeake’s Justin Upton returned to the field by sending the first pitch he saw out of the field.

Monday night, Upton, the Great Bridge High School alumnus, clubbed a solo home run on the first pitch of his first at bat of the 2019 season. Upton’s Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5.

The long ball was the 287th of Upton’s 13-year career.