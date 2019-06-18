Vehicles in hot weather mean danger for vulnerable passengers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With temperatures continuing to rise in Virginia, AAA reminds motorists of the dangers of leaving any living being that cannot help itself unattended in a car, including children and pets.

“Think of your car just like your kitchen oven, where temperatures rise very quickly,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that temperatures inside of a car can climb from 78 degrees to 100 degrees in just three minutes and to 125 degrees in 6-8 minutes. With temperatures rising at the rate of about 20 degrees every three minutes, it is easy to see how a seemingly quick stop can very quickly turn disastrous.”

AAA Tidewater Virginia offers the following tips for motorists: