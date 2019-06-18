× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of heat and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of heat, humidity, and storms… Temperatures will return to the low this afternoon. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today and scattered showers/storms will fire up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through mid-week. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Another round of shower/storms will move in on Thursday. Heat and humidity will continue through the week with only a slight “cool down” to the 80s on Wednesday and back to the 90s on Thursday.

Skies will clear on Friday with cooler and less humid air moving in. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Hot & Humid, Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 18th

1969 F1 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.