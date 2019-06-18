Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of heat and storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Another day of heat, humidity, and storms… Temperatures will return to the low this afternoon. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today and scattered showers/storms will fire up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through mid-week. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Another round of shower/storms will move in on Thursday. Heat and humidity will continue through the week with only a slight “cool down” to the 80s on Wednesday and back to the 90s on Thursday.
Skies will clear on Friday with cooler and less humid air moving in. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Today: Hot & Humid, Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
June 18th
1969 F1 Tornado: Chesapeake
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time.
