Three murals to be painted at MacArthur Center by world renowned street artist

NORFOLK, Va. – Kelsey Montague, an artist whose vibrant murals can be seen from Los Angeles to Nashville, and Detroit to Miami, will spend five days in Norfolk to paint three murals at MacArthur Center.

From July 3 to July 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Kelsey will bring her unique artist practice to the Hampton Roads area.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch Kelsey as she works. Across the globe, people have posted selfies with Kelsey’s work as a dramatic backdrop.

The three murals will reflect the unique characteristics of our community: Angel Wings with an American Flag for our strong military presence; a mermaid to celebrate 20 years of the Norfolk Mermaid; and a coastal themed piece to reflect our oceans, bays and waterways.

“Our community is invited to bask in Kelsey’s work, and join in the global trend of participating in her murals through self-expression on social media,” says Karen Husselbee, marketing director at MacArthur Center. “Kelsey’s murals offer everyone an opportunity to be a star on Instagram.”

Kelsey is a New York-based artist who says she “explores how public art, interactive art, and social media intersect,” in her work.

“My murals specifically invite people in… and then invite people to share their experience online. I believe that art should not be separated from the human experience. Instead the human experience should have a hand in creating the art itself.”

Kelsey has been invited to paint murals around the world, including in Spain, New Zealand, Dubai, and Buenos Aires. She’s also created her work in cities across the U.S. Her corporate and brand commissions have included Instagram, Gap, Fox Movies, Toms of Maine, United Airlines, Moet/Hennessy, Lindt Chocolate, (RED), Coca Cola, Capital One, Carly Rae Jepsen, and GE Lighting.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelsey painting three murals at MacArthur Center,” says Husselbee, “which will enliven our community for years to come.”