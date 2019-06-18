Study: Virginia, North Carolina ranked as top states for summer road trips

WTKR – A recent study by Wallet Hub shows that North Carolina and Virginia are two of the most popular states for road trips.

North Carolina topped the list and was ranked first, while Virginia came in fourth.

Wallet Hub created the list by calculating 33 key metrics in each state that plays into a summer road trip.

Some of the metrics used included: Number of attractions in a state; lowest price of a three-star hotel room; average gas prices in each state; vehicle miles traveled per capita; car thefts per capita in each state; the access to scenic byways; lowest price of camping and the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Road Island came in last in the study.

According to AAA, 53 percent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips.

Key findings from Wallet Hub on road tripping in Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):