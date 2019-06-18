Previewing Party with Pride on the Peninsula with Queen Mary on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - On Wednesday, June 19, Party with Pride at the Fifth annual Pride Party on the Peninsula, taking place at the Historic Hampton Carousel in downtown Hampton. Event emcee Queen Mary shares with us details. To learn more visit www.visithampton.com/prideparty.

