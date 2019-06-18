Norfolk to host event on national Go Skate Day

NORFOLK, Va. – A national holiday for skateboarders all around the world is this Friday, June 21!

Norfolk Recreation, Parks and Open Space will host Go Skate Day June 21st at Northside Skate Park, 8401 Tidewater Drive from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can enjoy free food, prizes, giveaways and a chance to win a custom skateboard.

National Go Skateboarding Day was founded in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in California. The day is about celebrating the athleticism, creativity and influence of skateboarding. Retailers, manufacturers, skate parks and everyday enthusiasts from around the world host events, demos and fundraisers to raise awareness.

“Go Skate Day is one of the many ways we cater to the diverse interests and passions of our residents and patrons. We appreciate the excitement our community partners bring to this event. Whether you are a novice or a pro, Go Skate Day will have activities for all ages,” said Ed Matthews, Assistant Director, RPOS.

The surrounding community made this event possible.

“Go Skateboarding Day means so much to skateboarders around the world. It’s a day we can celebrate our love for skateboarding together. We couldn’t be more thankful for the support we receive from partnering with the City of Norfolk,” said Trey Hill, Manager at Surplus, located in Selden Market. Other event partners include Harris Teeter, MacArthur Center, Skate Supply and Siren Skate Shop.

To create more interactive engagement, RPOS will host a photo contest on social media. Skateboarders are encouraged to post a photo on Facebook or Instagram of their best move while at Northside Skate Park on June 21.

Posts should include: #SkateNorfolk @NorfolkRPOS @skatesupplyva @sirenskateshop. The winners will receive prizes from Skate Supply and Siren Skate Shop.

For more information, call (757)-441-1034 or click here.