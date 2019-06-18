Man gave his chiropractor a 3-star review, then the replies began

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - An Oklahoma man says he and his wife have been the targets of angry calls and messages from his former chiropractor after he left a three-star review of the Mustang business.

They told KFOR they are now afraid of the same chiropractor they went to for help, a man listed as Dr. Eric Crane on the Mustang Chiropractic website.

“This is concerning to say the least,” former patient Andrew Brown told KFOR.

Brown said he's still wondering how things escalated so quickly. After visiting Crane last fall, he left a positive review online.

But, he says that all changed after his next visit to the clinic.

“I realized it wasn’t as great as I originally felt, so I thought I left a pretty fair review about him at that time,” said Brown.

The three-star assessment read: “Nothing extraordinary in the end, but I ended up going elsewhere to be treated. Everyone ought to try physical therapy, chiropractors to find what works for them.”

But, Brown said Crane took offense and allegedly replied with, “I wish I hadn’t wasted my time on this because I didn’t realize you were so stupid. You are dismissed as a patient. Stick to urgent care. Moron. You don’t get it.”

Once KFOR got involved, that comment was edited adding, “PS thanks for calling the news. Talk about an overreaction.”

Then, the phone calls started.

“This is Dr. Crane at Mustang Chiropractic, I don’t understand what the deal is,” said a man in a voicemail message left for Brown's wife. “He didn’t realize what he was doing ... messed up my ratings. I’m pissed off about it. Help me out here. Tell him to go change his review or just delete it.”

Other reviewers apparently received a similar response.

Someone claiming to be the owner of Mustang Chiropractic also responded to somebody who left a one-star review calling them a coward, along with, “Karma will pay you back ten-fold. Kill yourself.”

Late Monday afternoon, that comment was also edited.

“I said enough is enough and I have to do my diligence as an Oklahoman,” said Brown. “I believe we look out for one another.”

After calling for Crane's side of the story, a Mustang Chiropractic employee told KFOR, “Dr. Crane has over 100 five-star reviews. This is a non-story and reflective on the state of journalistic standards today.”

Brown said he's left worried this is just the beginning of a bigger problem.

“You just need to go about it in a way that’s constructive,” said Brown. “You have an obligation to fellow Oklahomans and really just the field that you’re practicing in to make sure that you’re coming in every day with the best mentality.”

Brown says he’s filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Board of Chiropractic.