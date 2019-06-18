Man arrested after attempted robbery at Suffolk restaurant, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was arrested Monday after he supposedly attempted to rob a Subway restaurant.
Officials received word around 9:19 p.m., from the Subway restaurant located in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway that an attempted robbery had occurred.
The suspect reportedly had entered the Subway restaurant, provided a note demanding money, and displayed an object thought to be a weapon.
The suspect then left the business in an unknown direction.
At 9:30 p.m., an officer responded to a nearby McDonald’s after receiving word that the burglary suspect may be at that location.
26-year-old Cameron Mitchell Hall of Portsmouth was then arrested on a charge of robbery.
There were no injuries and nothing was taken from the business.
