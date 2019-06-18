× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Severe T’Storm Watch, more storms Wednesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

SEVERE T’STORM WATCH in effect for Accomack County on the Eastern Shore until 10PM.

After another dry and sunny start, scattered showers & thunderstorms will move across Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina this evening. Some storms could reach severe limits with gusty winds and heavy downpours. The greatest risk of severe weather will be up along the northern half of the Eastern Shore including the towns of Melfa, Chincoteague and Wallops Island.

Storms end overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through mid-week. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Another round of shower/storms will move in on Thursday. Heat and humidity will continue through the week with only a slight “cool down” to the 80s on Wednesday and back to the 90s on Thursday.

Skies will clear on Friday with cooler and less humid air moving in. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 18th

1969 F1 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.