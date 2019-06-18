Fighting sex-trafficking with the Safe House Project on Coast Live

Posted 2:18 pm, June 18, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The issue of sex trafficking is moving from the shadows to the spotlight, but the myth is that it is only an int'l issue. We talk with Brittany Dunn from the Safe House Project (www.safehouseproject.org) about the situation here at home and what is being done by the organization to help victims,

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.