Families try something new for Father’s Day and create pottery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This Father's Day some families treated their loved ones to something new.

All Hands Pottery held an event to get people hands-on at the pottery wheel. An instructor showed guests what steps they would need to do and then they were off to create on their own!

This was a one day class for people who had never tried pottery and were looking for a no-commitment sample of what pottery is all about, the business said.

One guest said his wife surprised him with the event and added, "My children are sitting there watching me shape up a piece together."

Another guest said her husband is 91 and she wanted to find something interesting for him to do since he has had physical struggles recently.

If you'd like to learn more about All Hands Pottery, click here.