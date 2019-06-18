Elizabeth City Police searching for missing woman last seen at gas station

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Saturday.

Authorities say Victoria Jones was last seen at the Speedway Service Station on N. Road Street near the Sentara Medical Center at 10 a.m. on June 15. They say she was in a white vehicle with a white female.

Jones is described as being fair-skinned with brown eyes and medium-brown hair. She is 5’3″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has dimples. Jones also has a circular scar near her left shoulder and a tattoo on her right foot that reads, “Lead me to the ocean.”

Anyone who has information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

