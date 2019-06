Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA - June 18th is National Go Fishing Day. To celebrate, fishermen are making their way to the Ocean View Fishing Pier.

The pier is nearly 1700 feet long and open 24 hours a day. Giving people plenty of places to try their luck to bring in some fresh catch.

In season now are round heads, croakers and blues. People are also crabbing this time of year.

If you don't want to cast a line, you can still celebrate the holiday by ordering or cooking your favorite fish dish.