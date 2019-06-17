HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Thanks to dramatic advances in technology, today’s genetic tests are affordable—hundreds of dollars instead of thousands—and easily accessible to anyone who can benefit. But how do you know you’re getting the right test to answer questions about your health? Medical geneticist and researcher Dr. Robert Nussbaum talks wit us about why it’s important to understand the different types of genetic tests. For more information, visit www.invitae.com.
Why not all genetic testing is created equal on Coast Live
