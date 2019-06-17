Virginia officials taking applications for the Beehive Distribution Program

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced the 2019 Beehive Distribution Program will begin accepting applications July 1.

The Beehive Distribution Program provides free beehive equipment to Virginia residents. The 2019 General Assembly approved $125,000 for the program this year.

The program provides up to three beehive units directly to Virginia residents who are 18 years of age or older.

Individuals who receive equipment will be registered as beekeepers with VDACS and are required to maintain the beehives in Virginia.

VDACS will review applications in the order they are submitted to the Beehive Distribution online application and registration system.

When funding for the program has been fully distributed, VDACS will suspend accepting applications. Applications will not carry forward from the previous fiscal year.

“Since the introduction of exotic pests and diseases of the honey bee, the number of beehives in the state has decreased by half,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will assist beekeepers, both current and those interested in beekeeping, in establishing new hives.”

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or submit an application beginning July 1, click here.