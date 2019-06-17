Two people killed in Currituck County highway crash

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Two people were killed and several others have been hospitalized after a Monday morning crash.

Around 7:23 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 6500 Block of Caratoke Highway.

A car with four people was traveling northbound when they crossed over and hit another vehicle head-on that was going southbound.

The two people in the car going southbound were killed. One person was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Three others have been transported to a local hospital. There are no further details at this time.

