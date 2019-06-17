Two people killed in Currituck County highway crash

Posted 1:06 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, June 17, 2019

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Two people were killed and several others have been hospitalized after a Monday morning crash.

Around 7:23 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 6500 Block of Caratoke Highway.

A car with four people was traveling northbound when they crossed over and hit another vehicle head-on that was going southbound.

The two people in the car going southbound were killed. One person was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Three others have been transported to a local hospital. There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.238978 by -75.876074.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.