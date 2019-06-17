Tips on how to keep your dog calm during bad weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – How does your dog act during storms? Some dogs may have storm anxiety, causing them to hide or scurry during bad weather.

News 3 has a few helpful tips for how to keep your dog calm during a storm.

1. Invest in anxiety attire and stay calm

Your dog may feel more at ease when they’re wearing some sort of anxiety vest or shirt. Reports say that there was a significant reduction in heart rate in dogs who wore a pressure wrap. If you’d like to read more about this attire, click here.

2. Distract your dog with their favorite toy or treats

While the storms may be frightening to your pup, distracting them with their favorite toy is bound to keep them distracted from the noises that are scaring them. If not, treats are also comforting and anxiety-reducing.

3. Turn on the TV or play calming music to down out the noise

Similar to their humans, dogs can also benefit from hearing some relaxing music or background noise when feeling anxious. The extra noises can help drown out soft thunder and rain.