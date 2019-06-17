Red Cross helping residents displaced by Portsmouth apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An apartment fire sparked around 4 a.m. in Portsmouth had multiple fire crews from the city fighting the blaze.

According to officials, the fire was in the 300 block of Carver Circle.

There was one minor injury that was treated on scene.

Fire officials did say in a Facebook post that seven of the nine residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

News 3's Samantha German was able to speak to a woman at the fire scene who said her father - an ex-Marine - was able to save important things from his service, which included a

The cause of the fire is not known.

