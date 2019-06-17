Red Cross helping residents displaced by Portsmouth apartment fire

Posted 7:25 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, June 17, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An apartment fire sparked around 4 a.m. in Portsmouth had multiple fire crews from the city fighting the blaze.

According to officials, the fire was in the 300 block of Carver Circle.

There was one minor injury that was treated on scene.

Fire officials did say in a Facebook post that seven of the nine residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

News 3's Samantha German was able to speak to a woman at the fire scene who said her father - an ex-Marine - was able to save important things from his service, which included a

The cause of the fire is not known.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.