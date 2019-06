PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A house fire sparked around 4 a.m. in Portsmouth had multiple fire crews from the city fighting the blaze.

According to officials, the fire was in the 300 block of Carver Circle.

There was one minor injury that was treated on scene.

Fire officials did say in a Facebook post that seven of the nine residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is not known.

