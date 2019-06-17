× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms… Summer officially begins on Friday, but it will feel like summer all week. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 90s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We will see sunshine this morning, clouds will build by midday, and scattered showers/storms will fire up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern this week and a string of fronts lingers across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heat and humidity will continue through the week with only a slight “cool down” to the 80s on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend… looking good! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Hot & Humid, Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 17th

2004 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

