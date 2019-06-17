Man stabbed, taken to hospital after supposed Norfolk drug deal attempt

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being stabbed and robbed, now police are investigating a drug deal gone bad.

Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue after a report of a stabbing and an individual robbery that had just occurred.

Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from a laceration when they arrived on scene. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The investigation has revealed that the man went to the location to by illegal narcotics. When he arrived, he and two unknown people began to fight.

During the fight, the man was robbed of his money and was cut.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.