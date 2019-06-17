Man arrested for suspected involvement in two Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a man they say is connected with a Sunday morning shooting.

Around 4:09 a.m., police responded to a shots fired complaint in the 100 block of Linden Avenue.

A 31-year-old Hampton man and the suspect were involved in an altercation inside of a residence, police say. During the altercation, the suspect displayed a firearm and fired a single shot inside the residence before fleeing. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

While officers were en-route to Linden Avenue, several shots were heard in the 4700 block of Victoria Boulevard. The suspect fled to the Hampton Yacht Club, located in the 4700 block of Victoria Boulevard and was involved in a second altercation with the 62-year-old victim.

The suspect displayed a firearm and fired several shots towards the victim. The victim fired back towards the suspect, striking him multiple times. After being struck by gunfire, the suspect fell into the water. The victim provided assistance to the suspect to keep him afloat until officers arrived on scene.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at this time.

33-year-old James Daniel Jones of Hampton, has been arrested in connection to this incident. He has been charged with two counts of Attempt Maiming, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Shooting in Public.