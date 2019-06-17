× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Oppressive heat continues, more storms Tuesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We’re tracking the threat of storms this evening and some may be strong to severe (mainly the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.) Skies will dry out overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern this week and a string of fronts lingers across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heat and humidity will continue through the week with only a slight “cool down” to the 80s on Wednesday.

Summer officially begins Friday with temperatures a little cooler and in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend… looking good! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 17th

2004 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

