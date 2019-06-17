Happy Holmes-coming: Vikings’ Jalyn Holmes returns to Norfolk for free football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - He makes his career in one of the coldest climates in NFL, but Jalyn Holmes still knows all about a warm welcome home.

"I wanted to do it to give back to the community," Holmes, a second-year defensive tackle with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings told News 3. "My mom, my agent - we all got together, bounced ideas around and got it to happen."

It will happen Saturday. That's when Holmes, a Lake Taylor High School alumnus, will host his first youth football camp at his alma mater.

Jalyn's How She Gone Eat camp will be held Saturday at Lake Taylor High School. Children can arrive as early as 8:00 a.m. Camp begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m.

Holmes, the 102nd (fourth round) overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a four-year career at Ohio State, says hosting his first youth camp at his high school was a no-brainer.

"Coach [Hank] Sawyer made me into the football player I am today," Holmes explained. "Being a great football player, a great leader and great person off the field. He always was a man of giving back to his community so I'm blessed to be in an opportunity to give back and there's no better place to do it than Lake Taylor."

Camp registration is now closed, but walk-ups are encouraged. The How She Gone Eat camp is open to children ages 11 to 17.