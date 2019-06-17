× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe weather Tuesday

Tracking a stormy stretch of weather this week. We will continue to have chances for showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday as a front approaches and several disturbances ride along the front. Storm chances will range from a 30-50 percent chance. Doesn’t look like any day will be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky and an umbrella handy.

The storm prediction center has most of the area under a level 1 for severe storms on Tuesday. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s. We will be closer to normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Another hot one Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Summer arrives at 11:54 A.M. Friday. Temperatures will once again be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

As of now the weekend is looking mostly dry and seasonable with highs in the mid 80s.