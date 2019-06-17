Call center for Virginia Beach public utilities back open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The call center of the City of Virginia Beach public utilities is back open after being closed on June 9.

“The Public Utilities customer service office is closed until further notice. Please call 311 for emergency and priority calls, such as water service turn-ons. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” is what was sent in a Tweet by the city announcing the closing.

The closing came less than two weeks after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people, 11 of whom were city employees.

During the downtime for the call center, emergency calls were taken for priority calls, such as water service turn-ons.

You can call the Virginia Beach public utilities call center at (757) 385-4631.

