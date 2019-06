NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a burglary suspect who fled from an ambulance after being injured.

Michael Lacey was bit by the homeowner’s dog during the burglary.

As he was being transported to a local hospital, he fled from the ambulance.

The ambulance was near Redgate Avenue and Colley Avenue when the man fled.

Lacey was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and a bandage on his left leg.

If you see him, call emergency services.