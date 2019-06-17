HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dating is a universal subject and today’s online dating scene has people intrigue, enthralled and confused. We talk to Nev Schulman about the ins and outs of online dating and what Catfish is all about.
A show that explores the online trend of “Catfishing” on Coast Live
-
Learning about new tap to pay technology on Coast Live
-
A former Pentagon expert speaks out about UFO’s on Coast Live
-
Talking with the Cake Boss about his brand-new season on Coast Live
-
Talking to Noah Wyle and Alyah Royale about their new CBS drama on Coast Live
-
How to get the facts about flooding in Hampton Roads on Coast Live
-
-
‘Game of Thrones’ counseling service launches ahead of season finale
-
The Cool School Challenge Kids from Plaza Middle School co-host on Coast Live
-
Talking with a Hollywood actor about working from Virginia on Coast Live
-
March Madness primer: Get ready for the 2019 Tournament
-
Tim Reid on his travels to Ethiopia and ongoing film efforts on Coast Live
-
-
North Carolina designer’s fashion line sends a message about domestic violence
-
Comedy, magic and pranks with Kevin Lee and Quincy Carr on Coast Live
-
Talking with “The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar live on Coast Live