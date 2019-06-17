11-year-old boy describes moment he grabbed machete to ‘protect the house’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. – An 11-year-old North Carolina boy who hit an intruder with a machete says he’s glad the man was arrested. Now, he hopes Orange County sheriff’s deputies find the other two people involved.

Braydon Smith gave WGHP a first look at the closet he says 19-year-old Jataveon Hall told him to get into while Hall allegedly tried to steal from the home.

The burglary happened around 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman knocked on the door of a home off Yarborough Road, near Mebane. Braydon, who was home alone at the time, saw a man standing outside near a car. Police say a second man, identified as Hall, broke a window on the other side of the house and came into the home.

"He turned his back and I went to get my machete," Braydon recalled. "I went into the living room and hit him in the back of the head."

On Monday, WGHP reported that Hall left behind DNA evidence when he took off after suffering a head wound.

"I have to protect the house, because I knew if I didn't protect the house he would probably take everything," Braydon said. "I just really don't think you should break into other people's houses. I mean, you can earn money by getting a job."

On Monday, Hall appeared via video at his first court appearance.

A judge raised his bond to $175,000.

Hall was arrested late last week in Burlington on Sunday after walking out of the emergency department at UNC Hospital still wearing a gown.

Hall now faces several charges including felony breaking and entering.

He’ll be in court again in July.