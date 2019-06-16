× First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid night, hot and stormy weather ahead

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage today.

Conditions will remain mostly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower in Northern Accomack or the Northern Neck this evening. Again, it will be a very small chance. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tracking a stormy stretch of weather to start the work week. We have chances for showers and storms Monday through Friday as a front approaches and several disturbances ride along the front. Storm chances will range from a 30-50 percent chance. Doesn’t look like any day will be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky and an umbrella handy. The storm prediction center has most of the area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. Most of the area is under a level 1 for Tuesday as well. Temperatures will be in the low 90s on Monday and near 90 on Tuesday. We will be closer to normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Another hot one Thursday with highs near 90. Summer arrives at 11:54 A.M. Friday. Temperatures will once again be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

