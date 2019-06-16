Coast Guard assists disabled, adrift vessel in the Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard assisted two people after their 42-foot sailing vessel became disabled and adrift in the Chesapeake Bay shipping channel.

The incident happened early Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads initially received the report from Tow Boat U.S., and sent out a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles to assist.

The response crew put the vessel in a stern tow and towed them into Cape Charles Harbor.

“The Chesapeake Bay shipping channel is part of our country’s Marine Transportation System, which is responsible for bringing in $4.6 trillion of economic activity each year,” said Chief Petty Officer Joshua French, the command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “In addition to ensuring the safety of mariners in distress, we are responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the MTS.”