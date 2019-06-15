The Locker Room Show | June 14

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the Locker Room Show, Mitch breaks down the Redskins and talks Dwayne Haskins learning curve, the depth of the defense, and the young receiving core that's ready to share the ball.

Dwayne Haskins

In the second portion of the show, the story of how VB City FC pro soccer team is surging. Their top goal scorer finds the net easily, but had a tough road to Hampton Roads.

Finally, Mitch signs off in his final Locker Room Show, giving a thanks to everyone who made countless shows happen behind-the-scenes.

