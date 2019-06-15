Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened Saturday around 11:55 a.m.
The incident happened in the 300 block of Reflections Drive. Officers found a man suffering from a stab would to the torso.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and a second individual was transported with a minor laceration.
There is no continuing threat to the public, according to police. This is still an active scene and remains under investigation with Detective B. Smolin assigned as the lead investigator.
There is no further information at this time.
36.832040 -76.072578