Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened Saturday around 11:55 a.m.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Reflections Drive. Officers found a man suffering from a stab would to the torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and a second individual was transported with a minor laceration.

There is no continuing threat to the public, according to police. This is still an active scene and remains under investigation with Detective B. Smolin​ assigned as the lead investigator.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.