× Latin Fest coming to Virginia Beach Oceanfront in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach celebrates the sights and sounds of the Latin experience during Dominion Energy Latin Fest presented by LaSelecta Radio.

The festival will be held on Friday – Saturday, June 21 – 22, and will have fresh food, colorful cultural costumes and high-energy national Latin music.

Latin Billboard Award winner Andy Andy and Orquesta Los Adolescentes headline the beach concert stage each night.

Two stages show the diverse audience with music on the 24th Street beach stage and cultural performances on the 24th Street Park stage.

Admission starts at $5 per day and a Preferred Viewing Upgrade is available.

Latin Village in 24th Street Park includes authentic Latino and Hispanic food vendors as well as retail vendors and a free, full cultural performance program at 24th Street Park stage on Saturday beginning at 12:45 p.m.

All the proceeds support the Virginia Legends Walk.

Below is a complete schedule of the festival:

Friday, June 21

3:00 p.m. – Fest ival Box Office Opens

ival Box Office Opens 4:00 p.m. – Fest ival Gate Opens to beach concert stage, food and ABC sales begin. Admission ticket required.

ival Gate Opens to concert stage, food and ABC sales begin. Admission ticket required. 5:00 p.m. – DJ Willie performs on the beach concert stage

concert stage 6:15 p.m. – Furia Tropikal performs on beach concert stage

concert stage 7:45 p.m. – Desorden Público performs on beach concert stage

concert stage 9:30 p.m. – Andy Andy performs on beach concert stage

Saturday, June 22

10:00 a.m. – Latin Village opens. Free admission. Food sales begin.

Village opens. Free admission. Food sales begin. 12:45 p.m. – Furia Tropikal performs on Latin Village Stage in 24th Street Park.

Village Stage in 24th Street Park. 1:45 p.m. – Maria Elena Valdez “La Reyna del Mariachi”performs on Latin Village Stage

Village Stage 2:30 p.m. – Furia Tropikal performs on Latin Village Stage

Village Stage 3:00 p.m. – Fest ival Box Office Opens

ival Box Office Opens 3:30 p.m. – Mambo Room Dancers perform on Latin Village Stage

Village Stage 4:00 p.m. – Fest ival Gate Opens to beach concert stage, food and ABC sales begin. Admission ticket required.

ival Gate Opens to concert stage, food and ABC sales begin. Admission ticket required. 5:00 p.m. – DJ Willie performs on beach concert stage

concert stage 6:00 p.m. – El Chevo

7:45 p.m. – El Rey Tulile

9:30 p.m. – Orquesta Los Adolescentes

For more information about the festival, click here.