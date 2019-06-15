Hampton townhouse fire leaves up to 7 people displaced

Posted 9:47 am, June 15, 2019, by

(Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a townhouse fire Saturday morning that displaced up to seven residents.

According to Hampton Fire, the call came in at 4:22 a.m. for the fire in the 1800 block of Olde Buckingham Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story structure.

Three units were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 5:20 a.m., and its cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

 

Google Map for coordinates 37.064874 by -76.346893.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.