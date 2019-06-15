Hampton townhouse fire leaves up to 7 people displaced

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a townhouse fire Saturday morning that displaced up to seven residents.

According to Hampton Fire, the call came in at 4:22 a.m. for the fire in the 1800 block of Olde Buckingham Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story structure.

Three units were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 5:20 a.m., and its cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

2 story townhome fire 1800 Blk Olde Buckingham Rd. Time of call 04:22, fire out 05:20. Heavy smoke and flames showing upon arrival. 3 units impacted. Neg injuries. @VARedCross assisting up to 7 displaced residents. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7TqoFIPbo8 — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) June 15, 2019