Hampton townhouse fire leaves up to 7 people displaced

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a townhouse fire Saturday morning that displaced up to seven residents.
According to Hampton Fire, the call came in at 4:22 a.m. for the fire in the 1800 block of Olde Buckingham Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story structure.
Three units were impacted, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished by 5:20 a.m., and its cause is still under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
37.064874 -76.346893