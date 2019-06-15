× First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs near 90 for Father’s Day

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday.

Clear and seasonable overnight as high pressure remains offshore. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 60s. It will start to feel a bit humid as dewpoints rise.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start your Father’s Day. If you have any morning or midday activities, the weather shouldn’t get in the way. Winds will be out of the south and southwest. This will help to pump more heat and humidity into the region. There will be a bit of a breeze at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to near 90. Conditions will remain mostly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower in Northern Accomack or the Northern Neck. Again, it will be a very small chance. Otherwise expect some clouds to build in late in the day. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tracking a stormy stretch of weather to start the work week. We have chances for showers and storms Monday through Friday as a front approaches and several disturbances ride along the front. Storm chances will range from a 30-50 percent chance. Doesn’t look like any day will be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky and an umbrella handy. Temperatures will be in the low 90s on Monday and near 90 on Tuesday. We will be closer to normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Another hot one Thursday with highs near 90. Summer arrives at 11:54 A.M. Friday. Temperatures will once again be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

No tropical activity at this time.

