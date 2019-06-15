Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb preaches education over everything at football camp

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - New season, new home for B.W. Webb, who's now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals cornerback and Newport News native B.W. Webb

After a season starting for the New York Giants, Webb made the transition to his eighth NFL team since being drafted back in 2013 this offseason.

The Warwick High alum and former William & Mary star has carved out a role for himself in the NFL, but was preaching about education at his fifth annual football camp Saturday at Hampton Roads Academy.

"Kids just think they can come out here on the football field, and it's good if you're a good athlete, but if you're not taking care of business in the classroom, they won't want you," Webb told News 3.

"They ask for grades first, and it's a student-athlete, you have to take care of what you have to take care of, then go and grind on the field."

Webb signed a three-year deal with the Bengals back in March.

