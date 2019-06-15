8 offenders suspected of overdosing at Virginia prison

RICHMOND, Va. – There are eight offenders that are suspected of having an overdose at Haynesville Correctional Center Saturday evening.

The overdoses were discovered around 7:15 p.m. One of the eight offenders was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

The offender’s death appears to be the result of a suspected overdose. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Offenders involved are receiving medical treatment but what caused the suspected overdoses at the prison is unknown at this time.

Virginia Department of Corrections’ emergency response teams have been activated.

Visitation is canceled for Sunday at Haynesville Correctional Center and Haynesville Correctional Unit 17.

Additional information will be made available as it is released.

Stay with News 3 for updates.