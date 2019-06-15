18-year-old dies following a stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened Saturday around 11:55 a.m. that left 18-year-old Jaron Hassan Henderson dead.

According to officials, the stabbing happened in the 300 block of Reflections Drive and officers found Henderson suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he would later die. A second individual was also transported to a hospital with a minor laceration.

There is no continuing threat to the public, according to police. This is still an active scene and remains under investigation with Detective B. Smolin​ assigned as the lead investigator.

There is no further information at this time.

