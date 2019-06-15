18-year-old dies following a stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened Saturday around 11:55 a.m. that left 18-year-old Jaron Hassan Henderson dead.
According to officials, the stabbing happened in the 300 block of Reflections Drive and officers found Henderson suffering from a stab wound to his torso.
The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he would later die. A second individual was also transported to a hospital with a minor laceration.
There is no continuing threat to the public, according to police. This is still an active scene and remains under investigation with Detective B. Smolin assigned as the lead investigator.
There is no further information at this time.
Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.