13-year-old boy shot while playing with a gun in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 13-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning while he and a friend were playing with a loaded gun.

Police said that around 3:40 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Pelham Street for a gunshot disturbance call. When police arrived, they found the boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police said that the boy was injured when the gun accidentally went off. Detectives are still investigating how the boys were able to get a gun.

“I am thankful this young boy is going to survive,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. “However, I would be remiss if I didn’t stress the importance of questioning how these young boys were able to get their hands on a gun.”

“This incident is regrettable and was absolutely preventable,” Boone said.

