What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of June 16th

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of June 16th.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“The Milk of Human Kindness” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LUNA VISITS HER MOTHER – When Lovland starts a smear campaign against Noah (guest star Varun Saranga), Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) must gain control of the narrative before her entire case is blown. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) waits for an answer on his civil suit, and Luna (Star Slade) returns home to visit her mother (Jessica Matten). The episode was directed by Stephanie Morgenstern and written by Renee St Cyr (#203). The CW original airdate 6/16/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH IT UP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#512). Original airdate 7/30/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Heather Anne Campbell 3” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

100th EPISODE — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#610). Original airdate 7/23/2018.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“David Copperfield vs. Penn & Teller” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 6 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include David Copperfield, Jan Reinder, Ondřej Pšenička and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#601). Original airdate 6/17/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Chris Hardwick” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

A HOST OF JOKES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHRIS HARDWICK (“TALKING DEAD”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Charles Esten, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#713). Original airdate 6/17/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 4” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

CAN’T STOP THE COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#611). Original airdate 7/9/2018.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

THE FLASH

“Gone Rogue” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert (#520). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

THE 100

“Nevermind” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE PAST – Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) past catches up to her. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Michael Blundell and written by Kim Shumway (#607). Original airdate 6/18/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“David Copperfield vs. Penn & Teller” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Four” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DS) (HDTV)

A MUST LIST – With Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally in a good place, they are concerned to discover Mateo’s treatment might be a problem. Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are worried about Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) recent behavior. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is secretly pleased when Rafael and Jane begin fighting over her. Fernando Sariñana directed the episode written by Valentina L. Garza & Deidre Shaw (#513). Original airdate 6/19/2019.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

IZOMBIE

“Death of a Car Salesman” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LIV AND RAVI CONSUME THE SAME BRAIN — Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) each consume the brain of a very dislikable car salesman and inherit his competitive nature. Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Christina de Leon (#508). Original airdate 6/20/2019.

IN THE DARK

“Rollin’ with the Homies” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY — It’s Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) first birthday since Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) was killed and she is feeling more isolated than ever. Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John, Thamela Mpumlwana and Casey Deidrick also star. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Flint Wainess & Yael Zinkow (#112). Original airdate 6/20/2019.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Human Voodoo Doll and a Seance” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

VOODOO MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin (#604). Original airdate 6/21/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin (#602). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“A Twist on the Classics” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

COMEDIANS, JUGGLERS AND SO MUCH MORE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include 34th and Phunk, Junru Wang, Blake Lewis, Ron Pearson, Lina Liu, and Janice Martin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#104). Original airdate 6/21/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Aerial Feats, Laser Dance, and Terry Fator” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TALENT ABOUNDS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#102). Original airdate 6/7/2019.