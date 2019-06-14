Virginia State Police’s 2018 crime analysis shows decrease in violent crime

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police reported a 2 percent decrease in violent crime (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault) in the state in 2018.

According to police, the number of reported homicides decreased from 455 in 2017 to 391 in 2018, a 14.1 percent decrease.

Police reported that victims and offenders both tended to be younger males, with 43.7 percent of victims and 49.4 percent of offenders between the ages of 18 and 34. Firearms were used in 77.2 percent of homicides.

Fraud offenses, robberies and hate crimes decreased compared to 2017, while the rates of motor vehicle thefts, attempted thefts, drug arrests and narcotics arrests rose.

There were a total of 279,288 arrests in 2018, compared to 282,987 arrests in 2017.

To read the full Crime in Virginia report for 2018, click here.