VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 63-year-old woman who went missing Friday has been found safe, Virginia Beach Police say.

Police initially put out a missing persons report for Dawn Maciag, who was last seen in the 4200 block of Holland Road.

Around 3:45 p.m., the department tweeted that Maciag had been found.

LOCATED SAFE! Ms. Maciag has been Located and is safe. THANK YOU for sharing the word to help us find her 😎👍 @WAVY_News @WTKR3 @13NewsNow @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 14, 2019

Download the News 3 app for updates.