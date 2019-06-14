× On paper, her baby doesn’t exist. News 3 investigates missing birth certificate and SSN for baby born at Sentara Norfolk General

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Alexis Wingett just turned 1-year-old yesterday, but according to the state Alexis was never born. News 3 spoke to Alexis’s mother Brittany who said she has been fighting to get her daughters medical records for months, and with our help, she was provided a solution.

Here’s the background- Wingett told News 3 at this time last year she went into Sentara Norfolk General and was rushed into labor and delivery for an emergency Cesarean section. Having already had one child, she discharged a day early, feeling well enough to go home, assuming she could get her child’s records at a later time.

She was sent home with her newborn, a folder of files and her child’s patient ID number, but nothing else. Wingett said when she called the hospital to get her daughter’s birth certificate they said they had no file that the child was ever there. They even told her they had her information about her pregnancy and delivery, but none of the baby she just gave birth to.

Wingett’s family has been on the phone with hospitals, doctors, supervisors and officials up in Richmond with the Vital Records Department. Still no record her child is alive, hers, and identified by the state and government as a person.

After News 3 reached out to the hospital they looked into the issue once again and admitted they had a mishap on their part due to the child’s last name and a discrepancy at the time of her birth. They issued this statement saying :

“When the Virginia Department of Vital Records contacted us about this issue, we discovered a rare instance in which the baby’s name was not entered into our birth log. We corrected that and provided the state with information needed for a birth certificate, which is now available through the Virginia Department of Vital Records in Richmond. We sincerely apologize for the angst and inconvenience this issue caused our patient and we are arranging to have the document sent to the family at our expense.”

Further questioning reveals Sentara tried to mitigate this issue a few months ago and are now close to having the document ready for release. Mom and baby should have their forms within the next week or so, according to a Sentara spokesman.

Wingett said her daughter had to miss her check ups this entire year and is behind in her development because mom could not sign her up for health insurance without a SSN and birth certificate. Hopefully these problems will be over soon.