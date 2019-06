Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Award-winner performer and Norfolk native Michael Lille has been off and on the road for years, playing with various bands and opening for such acts as Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss, Warren Zevon, Little Feat.

He is back in town to open for Darrell Scott on June 14th in Virginia Beach, so he stopped by Coast Live to share a few songs ans stories. Learn more at www.michaellillemusic.com.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org)