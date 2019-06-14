Man critically injured after being hit by train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian was hit by a train in the area of Barre Street and Galt Street Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a call for a man who had been hit by an oncoming train.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel rushed the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is being listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Norfolk detectives have currently classified this case as an industrial accident and are in the beginning stages of their investigation.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

