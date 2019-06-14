× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: A little warmer Saturday, hot by Father’s Day

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river will fall below flood stage this weekend.

After a beautiful day, skies will stay clear overnight with comfortable lows in the 60s and less breezy conditions.

Thankfully the sunshine will continue for the weekend, but heat and humidity will return. High pressure will keep us dry Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Some spots may reach the low 90s on Father’s Day. Other than a spotty storm during the afternoon, Sunday will be completely dry (10%).

Heat and humidity will continue next week with highs in the 80s and 90s. With the addition of a few degrees, we’ll see several days with scattered showers and storms as a string of fronts lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Cooler highs in the mid 80s return by midweek.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 14th

1951 Tornado Downtown Richmond.

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

