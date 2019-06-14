Loggerhead sea turtle makes nest on Virginia Beach state park’s beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The first day of summer is Friday, June 21, and tourists are already flocking to Virginia Beach. Among them: loggerhead sea turtles.

The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge said on Facebook that its refuge biology interns found a loggerhead sea turtle crawl Friday morning. The crawl, a set of tracks in the sand, shows that a sea turtle came up onto the beach overnight to lay eggs.

Members of the wildlife refuge found the nest about a mile north of the North Carolina border on False Cape State Park’s beach.

According to the wildlife refuge, the newest nest brings the grand total to three for the season. One nest was discovered on the north end and the other was discovered on Back Bay’s beach.