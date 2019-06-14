How to avoid holiday card envy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Expedia travel expert Lisa Perkovic joins us from picturesque New Orleans to help us avoid any end of year regret because we didn't get great family vacation pictures. To learn more visit www.expedia.com/holidaycards.
